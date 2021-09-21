Ontario diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.47 per gallon
(ONTARIO, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.47 in the greater Ontario area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ontario area went to Love's Travel Stop at 1041 Nw Washington Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.38 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.85, at Shell at 1320 Sw 4Th Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Ontario area was $3.67, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.13
$4.43
$3.38
|card
card$3.83
$4.13
$4.43
$3.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.08
$4.23
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0