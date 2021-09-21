CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OR

Ontario diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.47 per gallon

Ontario Times
 9 days ago
(ONTARIO, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.47 in the greater Ontario area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ontario area went to Love's Travel Stop at 1041 Nw Washington Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.38 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.85, at Shell at 1320 Sw 4Th Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ontario area was $3.67, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop

1041 Nw Washington Ave, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.13
$4.43
$3.38
card
card$3.83
$4.13
$4.43
$3.83

Maverik

500 North Whitley, Fruitland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$3.49

Maverik

275 North 16Th Street, Payette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$3.49

Chevron

2001 Us-30 W, Fruitland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59

Sinclair

324 E Idaho Ave, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.08
$4.23
$3.69

Cenex

514 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ontario Times

Ontario, OR
With Ontario Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

