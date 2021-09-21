Ontario diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.47 per gallon

(ONTARIO, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.47 in the greater Ontario area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ontario area went to Love's Travel Stop at 1041 Nw Washington Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.38 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.85, at Shell at 1320 Sw 4Th Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ontario area was $3.67, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop 1041 Nw Washington Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ 4.43 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ 4.43 $ 3.83

Maverik 500 North Whitley, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.49

Maverik 275 North 16Th Street, Payette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.49

Chevron 2001 Us-30 W, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sinclair 324 E Idaho Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.08 $ 4.23 $ 3.69

Cenex 514 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.