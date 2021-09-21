CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.56

Dublin Journal
 9 days ago
(DUBLIN, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Dublin area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dublin area on Tuesday, found that Texaco at 601 E Jackson Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2185 Us-441, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55

The average price across the greater Dublin area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Texaco

601 E Jackson St, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.63
$2.99

Marathon

2009 Veterans Blvd , Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Murphy USA

2419 Us-80 W, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.19

Kroger

1100 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.25
$3.55
$3.21

Exxon

1108 N Jefferson St, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Neighbors

2130 Us-441 S, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

