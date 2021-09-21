Dublin diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.56

(DUBLIN, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Dublin area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dublin area on Tuesday, found that Texaco at 601 E Jackson Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2185 Us-441, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55

The average price across the greater Dublin area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Texaco 601 E Jackson St, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 2.99

Marathon 2009 Veterans Blvd , Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Murphy USA 2419 Us-80 W, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kroger 1100 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.21

Exxon 1108 N Jefferson St, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Neighbors 2130 Us-441 S, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.