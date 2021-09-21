Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Barre
(BARRE, VT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in Barre they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Barre area went to Mobil at 3 Berlin St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 5 Memorial Dr, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
