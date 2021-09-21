Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Barre

(BARRE, VT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in Barre they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Barre area went to Mobil at 3 Berlin St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 5 Memorial Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 3 Berlin St, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Mobil 350 N Main St, Barre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Irving 213 Paine Tpke North, Berlin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Shell 5 Memorial Dr, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.