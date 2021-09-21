CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Butte

Butte Times
Butte Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nsyk2_0c3CvUvW00

(BUTTE, MT) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Butte, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Butte area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.38, at Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Exxon at 531 S Montana St.

The average price across the greater Butte area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

122000 N Browns Gulch Rd, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.57
$3.77
$3.38

Conoco

1000 Grizzly Trl, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$3.38

Exxon

531 S Montana St, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.39

Exxon

1370 Harrison Ave, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.39

Conoco

1900 S Montana St, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$--
$3.39

Exxon

2324 S Montana, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

