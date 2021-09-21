Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Butte

(BUTTE, MT) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Butte, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Butte area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.38, at Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Exxon at 531 S Montana St.

The average price across the greater Butte area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.38

Conoco 1000 Grizzly Trl, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.38

Exxon 531 S Montana St, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Exxon 1370 Harrison Ave, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Conoco 1900 S Montana St, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.39

Exxon 2324 S Montana, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.