Hudson, NY

Hudson diesel price check shows where to save $0.36 per gallon

Hudson Times
 9 days ago
(HUDSON, NY) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hudson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hudson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Valley at 5848 Ny-9H. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Sunoco at 9763 Us-9W.

The average price across the greater Hudson area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valley

5848 Ny-9H, Hudson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

Stewart's Shops

8 W Bridge St, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.95
$3.24

Speedway

272 W Bridge St , Catskill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.81
$3.29

Sunoco

9763 Us-9W, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.47
$3.95
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

