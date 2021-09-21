Hudson diesel price check shows where to save $0.36 per gallon

(HUDSON, NY) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hudson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hudson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Valley at 5848 Ny-9H. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Sunoco at 9763 Us-9W.

The average price across the greater Hudson area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valley 5848 Ny-9H, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Stewart's Shops 8 W Bridge St, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ 3.24

Speedway 272 W Bridge St , Catskill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.81 $ 3.29

Sunoco 9763 Us-9W, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.47 $ 3.95 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.