Hudson diesel price check shows where to save $0.36 per gallon
(HUDSON, NY) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hudson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hudson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Valley at 5848 Ny-9H. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Sunoco at 9763 Us-9W.
The average price across the greater Hudson area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.95
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.81
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.47
$3.95
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
