Diesel lookout: $0.62 savings at cheapest Tehachapi station

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Tehachapi area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Tehachapi area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 798 Tucker Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 128 E Tehachapi Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip 798 Tucker Rd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.97 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.09

Wild Rose 20436 Brian Way, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Valero 107 S Mill St, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.35

Love's Travel Stop 2000 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.07 $ 4.37 $ 4.67 $ 4.38 card card $ 4.07 $ -- $ 4.67 $ 4.38

Flying J 1668 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 4.94 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.03 $ 4.48 $ 4.93 $ 4.45

The Barn 400 E Steuber Rd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.58 $ 4.88 $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.