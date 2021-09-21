Diesel lookout: $0.62 savings at cheapest Tehachapi station
(TEHACHAPI, CA) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Tehachapi area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Tehachapi area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 798 Tucker Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 128 E Tehachapi Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.97
|card
card$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.49
$4.59
$4.25
|card
card$4.29
$4.59
$4.69
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.07
$4.37
$4.67
$4.38
|card
card$4.07
$--
$4.67
$4.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$4.94
$4.39
|card
card$4.03
$4.48
$4.93
$4.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.13
$4.58
$4.88
$4.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
