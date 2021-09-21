CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Farmville stations charging $0.00 extra

Farmville Today
 9 days ago
(FARMVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Farmville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 401 W Third St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 401 W Third St.

The average price across the greater Farmville area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

401 W Third St, Farmville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.58
$3.09

Marathon

501 E Third St, Farmville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.20
$--
$3.09

Murphy USA

1804 Peery Dr, Farmville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.59
$3.09

Sheetz

2016 S Main St, Farmville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Valero

1999 S Main St, Farmville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.63
$3.09

Exxon

3810 W Third St, Farmville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Farmville, VA
ABOUT

With Farmville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

