Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Farmville stations charging $0.00 extra
(FARMVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Farmville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 401 W Third St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 401 W Third St.
The average price across the greater Farmville area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.58
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.20
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.63
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
