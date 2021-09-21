Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Farmville stations charging $0.00 extra

(FARMVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Farmville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 401 W Third St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 401 W Third St.

The average price across the greater Farmville area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 401 W Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.58 $ 3.09

Marathon 501 E Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ -- $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1804 Peery Dr, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Sheetz 2016 S Main St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Valero 1999 S Main St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Exxon 3810 W Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.