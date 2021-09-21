Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Marshalltown station

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.03 in the greater Marshalltown area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Marshalltown area went to Casey's at 111 N 3Rd Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Casey's at 201 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 111 N 3Rd Ave, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Kwik Star 810 S 3Rd Ave, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 1402 S 12 Th Ave, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Star 2500 S Center St, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 108 Iowa Ave W, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Casey's 201 S Main St, Albion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.