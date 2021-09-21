Diesel: Oxford's cheapest, according to survey

(OXFORD, MS) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Oxford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Oxford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.81, at Rebel Gas Mart at 505 Ms-7 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 701 Sisk Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Rebel Gas Mart 505 Ms-7 S, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.81

Murphy USA 2528 Jackson Ave W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.84

Exxon 101 Thacker Loop, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88

Double Quick 1401 Jackson Ave W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.89

Kroger 2013 University Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.94

Shell 701 Sisk Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.