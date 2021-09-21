Diesel: Oxford's cheapest, according to survey
(OXFORD, MS) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Oxford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Oxford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.81, at Rebel Gas Mart at 505 Ms-7 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 701 Sisk Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.39
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.00
$3.25
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.47
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0