CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.44 per gallon

Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113nWP_0c3CvLED00

(NORFOLK, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Norfolk, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Norfolk area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.9, at Victory Road Discount Fuel at 3001 N Victory Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Sinclair at 1029 S 13Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Victory Road Discount Fuel

3001 N Victory Rd, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.21
$--
$2.90

Shell

905 S 13Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1020 S 13 Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Love's Travel Stop

1300 W Monroe Ave, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$2.99
$3.23
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$2.99
$3.28

Sinclair

1029 S 13Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Homestead Car Wash & Gas at 3500 Homestead Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Norfolk Journal

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk, NE
67
Followers
270
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy