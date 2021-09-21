Norfolk diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.44 per gallon

(NORFOLK, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Norfolk, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Norfolk area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.9, at Victory Road Discount Fuel at 3001 N Victory Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Sinclair at 1029 S 13Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Victory Road Discount Fuel 3001 N Victory Rd, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.21 $ -- $ 2.90

Shell 905 S 13Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1020 S 13 Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Travel Stop 1300 W Monroe Ave, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 $ 3.23 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 $ 3.28

Sinclair 1029 S 13Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.