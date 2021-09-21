Norfolk diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.44 per gallon
(NORFOLK, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Norfolk, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Norfolk area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.9, at Victory Road Discount Fuel at 3001 N Victory Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Sinclair at 1029 S 13Th St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.21
$--
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$2.99
$3.23
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$2.99
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
