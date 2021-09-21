Diesel: Wailuku's cheapest, according to survey
(WAILUKU, HI) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Wailuku area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Wailuku area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Maui Oil at 16 Hobron Avenue. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.36, listed at Hele at 243 S Puunene Ave.
The average price across the greater Wailuku area was $4.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.71
$3.89
$3.99
$4.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$4.36
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0