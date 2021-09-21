Diesel: Wailuku's cheapest, according to survey

(WAILUKU, HI) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Wailuku area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wailuku area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Maui Oil at 16 Hobron Avenue. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.36, listed at Hele at 243 S Puunene Ave.

The average price across the greater Wailuku area was $4.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maui Oil 16 Hobron Avenue, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.04

Hele 243 S Puunene Ave, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.36 card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.