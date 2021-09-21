Corinth diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.11
(CORINTH, MS) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Corinth area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Corinth area went to Sprint Mart at 2701 Hwy 72 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.94, at Mapco at 2218 Us-72 E, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Corinth area was $2.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.39
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.92
$3.22
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.67
$2.97
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
