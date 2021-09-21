CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

Corinth diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.11

 9 days ago
(CORINTH, MS) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Corinth area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Corinth area went to Sprint Mart at 2701 Hwy 72 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.94, at Mapco at 2218 Us-72 E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Corinth area was $2.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sprint Mart

2701 Hwy 72 W, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.83

CITGO

3107 Us-72 W, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.83

Kroger

104 Us-72 E, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$2.85

Shell

100 Us-72 E, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.39
$2.85

Murphy USA

2201 S Harper Rd, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.92
$3.22
$2.85

CrossRoads Quick

2796 S Harper Rd, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$2.97
$--
$2.89
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Corinth, MS
ABOUT

With Corinth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

