Corinth diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.11

(CORINTH, MS) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Corinth area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Corinth area went to Sprint Mart at 2701 Hwy 72 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.94, at Mapco at 2218 Us-72 E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Corinth area was $2.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sprint Mart 2701 Hwy 72 W, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

CITGO 3107 Us-72 W, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Kroger 104 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.85

Shell 100 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 2201 S Harper Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 2.85

CrossRoads Quick 2796 S Harper Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.