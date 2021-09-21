Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Paso Robles
(PASO ROBLES, CA) Savings of as much as $0.41 per gallon on diesel were available in the Paso Robles area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Paso Robles area went to Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.6, at Sinclair at 1493 Creston Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19
|card
card$4.31
$4.47
$4.57
$4.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.53
$4.69
$4.83
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
