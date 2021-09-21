Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Paso Robles

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Savings of as much as $0.41 per gallon on diesel were available in the Paso Robles area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Paso Robles area went to Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.6, at Sinclair at 1493 Creston Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors 710 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.47 $ 4.57 $ 4.31

San Paso Truck Stop 81 Wellsona Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.25

ARCO 1201 Ysabel St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.53 $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.29

Valero 2340 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ 4.35

Spirit 1637 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.35

7-Eleven 2331 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.