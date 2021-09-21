CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Springs, WY

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Rock Springs

Rock Springs News Beat
Rock Springs News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WG4eY_0c3CvGoa00

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Rock Springs, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rock Springs area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 1620 Elk Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 650 Stagecoach Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

The average price across the greater Rock Springs area was $3.71, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

1620 Elk St, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$4.05
$--
$3.39

Conoco

1704 Elk St, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$3.39

Shell

8 Purple Sage Rd, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.80
$--
$--
$3.59

Loaf 'N Jug

3036 College Dr, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$4.07
$4.27
$3.79

Kum & Go

1806 Elk St, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.88
$4.20
$3.79

Kum & Go

2910 Foothill Dr, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
MANHATTAN, NY
Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs, WY
44
Followers
249
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy