Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Rock Springs
(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Rock Springs, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Rock Springs area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 1620 Elk Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 650 Stagecoach Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89
The average price across the greater Rock Springs area was $3.71, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$4.05
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.80
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$4.07
$4.27
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.88
$4.20
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0