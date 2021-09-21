Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Rock Springs

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Rock Springs, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rock Springs area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 1620 Elk Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 650 Stagecoach Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

The average price across the greater Rock Springs area was $3.71, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 1620 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ -- $ 3.39

Conoco 1704 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 8 Purple Sage Rd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Loaf 'N Jug 3036 College Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.79

Kum & Go 1806 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.88 $ 4.20 $ 3.79

Kum & Go 2910 Foothill Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.