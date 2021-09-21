Diesel price update: Watertown's cheapest station

(WATERTOWN, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Watertown they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Watertown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 423 S Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Speedway at 104 N Church St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 423 S Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 821 N Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 2.99

BP 330 Summit Ave, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.05

Speedway 104 N Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 900 W Main St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1184 N 4Th St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.