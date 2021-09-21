CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Diesel price update: Watertown's cheapest station

Watertown Daily
 9 days ago
(WATERTOWN, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Watertown they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Watertown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 423 S Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Speedway at 104 N Church St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

423 S Church St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

BP

821 N Church St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.78
$2.99

BP

330 Summit Ave, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.78
$3.05

Speedway

104 N Church St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Kwik Trip

900 W Main St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.09

Kwik Trip

1184 N 4Th St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Gas Prices#Wi#Shell#Speedway#104 N Church St Region
Watertown Daily

Watertown, WI
