Diesel price update: Watertown's cheapest station
(WATERTOWN, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Watertown they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Watertown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 423 S Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Speedway at 104 N Church St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.78
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.78
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
