Diesel: Rolla's cheapest, according to survey
(ROLLA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Rolla, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rolla area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at ZX at 1044 Kingshighway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 3500 Hy Point Park Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.07
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.47
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
