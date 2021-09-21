Diesel: Rolla's cheapest, according to survey

(ROLLA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Rolla, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rolla area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at ZX at 1044 Kingshighway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 3500 Hy Point Park Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ZX 1044 Kingshighway, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 1906 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

ZX 1100 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Moto Mart 200 Us-63, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.07 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Mobil 1710 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Casey's 808 E Hwy 72, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.