Rolla, MO

Diesel: Rolla's cheapest, according to survey

 9 days ago
(ROLLA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Rolla, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rolla area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at ZX at 1044 Kingshighway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 3500 Hy Point Park Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ZX

1044 Kingshighway, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89

Phillips 66

1906 N Bishop Ave, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89

ZX

1100 N Bishop Ave, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

Moto Mart

200 Us-63, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.07
$3.29
$2.99

Mobil

1710 N Bishop Ave, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.47
$2.99

Casey's

808 E Hwy 72, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
