Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Dayton

(DAYTON, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.12 if you’re buying diesel in Dayton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dayton area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 502 N Cleveland Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.77 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1520 Us-90, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

The average price across the greater Dayton area was $2.83, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 502 N Cleveland St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Conoco 403 E Us-90, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Stripes 811 Us-90, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Exxon 1413 Us-90, Liberty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1520 Us-90, Liberty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 1976 Us-90, Liberty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.