CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, TX

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Dayton

Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJnQL_0c3CvBOx00

(DAYTON, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.12 if you’re buying diesel in Dayton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dayton area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 502 N Cleveland Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.77 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1520 Us-90, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

The average price across the greater Dayton area was $2.83, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

502 N Cleveland St, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.77

Conoco

403 E Us-90, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79

Stripes

811 Us-90, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79

Exxon

1413 Us-90, Liberty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

1520 Us-90, Liberty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$2.89

Valero

1976 Us-90, Liberty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Dayton, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Dayton News Watch

Dayton News Watch

Dayton, TX
76
Followers
240
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy