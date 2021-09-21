Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Dayton
(DAYTON, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.12 if you’re buying diesel in Dayton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Dayton area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 502 N Cleveland Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.77 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1520 Us-90, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89
The average price across the greater Dayton area was $2.83, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0