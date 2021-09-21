Survey of Burley diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.14
(BURLEY, ID) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Burley, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Burley area went to Maverik at 1209 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Burley area was $3.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.14
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.14
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.02
$4.17
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.84
$4.14
$4.44
$3.94
|card
card$3.84
$--
$4.44
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0