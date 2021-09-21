Survey of Burley diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.14

(BURLEY, ID) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Burley, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Burley area went to Maverik at 1209 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Burley area was $3.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik 1209 Main St, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.85

Maverik 701 North Overland, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.85

Chevron 702 N Overland Ave, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.87

Shell 1337 W Main St, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.02 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

Love's Travel Stop 260 Centennial Dr, Heyburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 4.14 $ 4.44 $ 3.94 card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ 4.44 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.