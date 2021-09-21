CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burley, ID

Survey of Burley diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.14

Burley Daily
Burley Daily
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0c3Cv64Z00

(BURLEY, ID) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Burley, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Burley area went to Maverik at 1209 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Burley area was $3.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik

1209 Main St, Burley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.14
$3.85

Maverik

701 North Overland, Burley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.14
$3.85

Chevron

702 N Overland Ave, Burley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.87

Shell

1337 W Main St, Burley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.02
$4.17
$3.89

Love's Travel Stop

260 Centennial Dr, Heyburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$4.14
$4.44
$3.94
card
card$3.84
$--
$4.44
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Burley Daily

Burley Daily

Burley, ID
35
Followers
231
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy