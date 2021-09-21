Bolivar diesel prices: $0.00/gallon savings at Bolivar's cheapest station

(BOLIVAR, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Bolivar, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bolivar area went to Wood's Express at 804 S Springfield Ave , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Wood's Express at 804 S Springfield Ave , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Wood's Express 804 S Springfield Ave , Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1602 E Broadway St, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Conoco 1301 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 2565 S Springfield Ave, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 3303 W Broadway, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1342 Mo-U , Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.