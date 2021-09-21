Bolivar diesel prices: $0.00/gallon savings at Bolivar's cheapest station
(BOLIVAR, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Bolivar, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Bolivar area went to Wood's Express at 804 S Springfield Ave , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Wood's Express at 804 S Springfield Ave , the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.55
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
