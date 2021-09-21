CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPcgg_0c3Cv2Xf00

(JAMESTOWN, ND) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Jamestown, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jamestown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Casey's at 100313 Th St Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 100313 Th St Ne.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

100313 Th St Ne, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.52
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Jamestown Post

Jamestown Post

Jamestown, ND
31
Followers
250
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy