Moberly, MO

Survey of Moberly diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Moberly Voice
 9 days ago
(MOBERLY, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Moberly area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Moberly area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 1400 N Morley Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 1400 N Morley St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

1400 N Morley St, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1222 Hurley St, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Unbranded

600 E Us-24, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.28
$3.09

Break Time

1210 Us-24 E , Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$3.09

Break Time

1751 Urbandale Drive East, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$3.09

MFA

1352 Us-24 E , Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

