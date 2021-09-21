Survey of Moberly diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station
(MOBERLY, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Moberly area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Moberly area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 1400 N Morley Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 1400 N Morley St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.28
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
