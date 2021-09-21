Survey of Moberly diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(MOBERLY, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Moberly area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Moberly area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 1400 N Morley Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 1400 N Morley St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 1400 N Morley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1222 Hurley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Unbranded 600 E Us-24, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 3.09

Break Time 1210 Us-24 E , Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

Break Time 1751 Urbandale Drive East, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

MFA 1352 Us-24 E , Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.