Meadville diesel price check shows where to save $0.20 per gallon
(MEADVILLE, PA) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Meadville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Meadville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Shell at 324 Pine St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Sheetz at 18425 Smock Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.60, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.95
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
