Meadville diesel price check shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

(MEADVILLE, PA) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Meadville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Meadville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Shell at 324 Pine St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Sheetz at 18425 Smock Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.60, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 324 Pine St, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Marathon 16401 Harmonsburg Rd, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.51

CITGO 18163 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.59

Kwik Fill 11144 Perry Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.65

Sheetz 18425 Smock Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.69

Sheetz 16590 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.