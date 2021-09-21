CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Meadville diesel price check shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

Meadville News Beat
Meadville News Beat
 9 days ago
(MEADVILLE, PA) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Meadville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Meadville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Shell at 324 Pine St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Sheetz at 18425 Smock Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.60, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

324 Pine St, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.49

Marathon

16401 Harmonsburg Rd, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.51

CITGO

18163 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.59

Kwik Fill

11144 Perry Hwy, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.65

Sheetz

18425 Smock Hwy, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.69

Sheetz

16590 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.95
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

