Georgetown, SC

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Georgetown

Georgetown Digest
 9 days ago
(GEORGETOWN, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Georgetown, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Georgetown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Sunoco at 1729 Highmarket St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.14, listed at BP at 1802 S Island Rd.

The average price across the greater Georgetown area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

1729 Highmarket St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.45
$3.75
$2.89

Money Saver

1804 Highmarket St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05

Speedway

3400 S Fraser St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05

Shell

3508 S Fraser St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05

Gene's Country Store

3630 Highmarket St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Winyah One Stop

4201 Highmarket St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

