Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Georgetown

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Georgetown, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Georgetown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Sunoco at 1729 Highmarket St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.14, listed at BP at 1802 S Island Rd.

The average price across the greater Georgetown area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 1729 Highmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 2.89

Money Saver 1804 Highmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Speedway 3400 S Fraser St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 3508 S Fraser St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Gene's Country Store 3630 Highmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Winyah One Stop 4201 Highmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.