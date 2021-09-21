Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Georgetown
(GEORGETOWN, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Georgetown, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Georgetown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Sunoco at 1729 Highmarket St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.14, listed at BP at 1802 S Island Rd.
The average price across the greater Georgetown area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.45
$3.75
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
