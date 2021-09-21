CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pekin, IL

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Pekin

Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0c3CuofN00

(PEKIN, IL) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pekin area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pekin area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 111 N Capitol Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 700 Mckinley Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

111 N Capitol St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.14

Freedom

1206 S 2Nd St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.14

Casey's

1800 N 8Th St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.14

Casey's

2106 Court St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.63
$3.83
$3.14

Thorntons

2820 Court St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.14

Casey's

12031 State Rte 29, South Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$3.90
$3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Costco files plan to open new store on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE — Attention, Costco shoppers! Costco could be taking over the site of the old Sam’s Club off of Aurora Avenue in North Seattle. The Western Washington company filed paperwork with the city to lease the property, and that has some neighbors excited. “It will be nice to have less...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Tri-Valley Tribune

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Pleasanton's cheapest

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $1.16 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that Angle Petroleum at 2008 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.19.
PLEASANTON, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Alameda Daily

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Alameda, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alameda area went to Valero at 5910 Macarthur Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:
ALAMEDA, CA
Pekin Voice

Pekin Voice

Pekin, IL
84
Followers
272
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy