Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Pekin
(PEKIN, IL) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pekin area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pekin area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 111 N Capitol Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 700 Mckinley Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.63
$3.83
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$3.90
$3.16
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
