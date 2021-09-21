Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Pekin

(PEKIN, IL) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pekin area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pekin area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 111 N Capitol Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 700 Mckinley Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 111 N Capitol St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Freedom 1206 S 2Nd St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Casey's 1800 N 8Th St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Casey's 2106 Court St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.14

Thorntons 2820 Court St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Casey's 12031 State Rte 29, South Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.90 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.