Juneau diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.03

(JUNEAU, AK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Juneau they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Juneau area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Petro One at 5245 Glacier Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Gas 'N Go at 5165 Glacier Hwy.

The average price across the greater Juneau area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Petro One 5245 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Gas 'n Go Fleet 5631 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ 3.71 $ 3.16

Gas 'N Go 5165 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.