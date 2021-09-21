CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau News Alert

Juneau diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.03

Juneau News Alert
Juneau News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0c3Cunme00

(JUNEAU, AK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Juneau they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Juneau area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Petro One at 5245 Glacier Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Gas 'N Go at 5165 Glacier Hwy.

The average price across the greater Juneau area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Petro One

5245 Glacier Hwy, Juneau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.16

Gas 'n Go Fleet

5631 Glacier Hwy, Juneau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$--
$3.71
$3.16

Gas 'N Go

5165 Glacier Hwy, Juneau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$3.74
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Traffic#Petro One#Gas N
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Juneau News Alert

Juneau News Alert

Juneau, AK
37
Followers
247
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy