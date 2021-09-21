Juneau diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.03
(JUNEAU, AK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Juneau they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Juneau area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Petro One at 5245 Glacier Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Gas 'N Go at 5165 Glacier Hwy.
The average price across the greater Juneau area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$--
$3.71
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$--
$3.74
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
