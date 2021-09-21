Survey of Greenfield diesel prices reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station

(GREENFIELD, CA) You could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on diesel in Greenfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Greenfield area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 145 El Camino Realhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 40210 El Camino Real, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

The average price across the greater Greenfield area was $4.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip 145 El Camino Real, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.17

ARCO 359 Walnut Ave, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19

Shell 40210 El Camino Real, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.59 card card $ 4.58 $ 4.78 $ 5.03 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.