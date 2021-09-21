Survey of Greenfield diesel prices reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station
(GREENFIELD, CA) You could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on diesel in Greenfield, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Greenfield area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 145 El Camino Realhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 40210 El Camino Real, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59
The average price across the greater Greenfield area was $4.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.59
|card
card$4.58
$4.78
$5.03
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
