CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Is there a shortage on Lunchables and juice boxes? Many parents believe so

By Cassandra Stone
Motherly
Motherly
 9 days ago

School lunch items may be part of the latest supply chain issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hq1nb_0c3Cul1C00

If you've found a frustrating lack of school lunch items at your local grocery store lately, you're not alone. Many parents are taking to social media to share their thoughts on a possible shortage in things like Lunchables and juice boxes.

According to the White House, the pandemic has majorly disrupted supply chains as a whole. Because many industries saw a dramatic reduction during the 2020, those industries have been unable to keep up with the increased demands and needs of workers and consumers.

There have been shortages everywhere—from furniture to lumber, most notably—and there simply aren't enough products in inventory to avoid running out of stock. Though this issue is transitory, it's still frustrating. Especially when it comes to feeding our kids.

Kraft Heinz is the company that produces Lunchables, and they say that there has indeed been an increased demand for them.

"Compared to 2019, nearly 2 million more households bought Kraft Heinz brands in the second quarter of 2021," the company said in a statement to TODAY. "We are also seeing all-time high demand for many of our brands, including Lunchables, which in that case has been driven by proactive steps and investments in marketing and brand renovation that deliver on expectations of modern parents and kids. As such, Lunchables is seeing double-digit growth for the first time in 5 years."

While supply chain issues are a valid issue, it's also possible that items like Lunchables have increased in popularity because parents everywhere are TIRED. Tired of cooking, tired of cleaning up, tired of washing dishes, tired of making meals where our kids take one bite and then sneer. And while we're always tired of this particular hallmark of parenting, after the last 18 months we are downright "I give up" tired.

In addition to Lunchables, parents have been taking to social media to vent about a lack of juice boxes. Listen, Lunchables are one thing. We can always slice up some deli meat and cheese and a handful of Ritz crackers and toss it onto a plate and call it a day. But juice boxes are a little harder to replicate. Sure, you can buy the good ol' fashioned half-gallon jugs of Motts. But it's just not the same, and our kids agree. Juice boxes are a staple for daily lunch-packing!

There are several Reddit threads where parents say it's impossible to find any brand of juice box in their local grocery stores as well as bigger chains like Walmart and Costco. It's also an issue that many school districts are facing for their own school lunch supplies. When the in-person headcounts in schools across the U.S. dropped significantly last year, so did the demand for lunch foods.

The Wall Street Journal reports that with manufacturers facing labor and product shortages, many education systems are worried they won't be able to order enough food for school breakfasts and lunches when children return to the classroom en masse this fall. Juice boxes, beef patties, and chicken tenders are among items in likely short supply.

While there's no quick fix to this (or any) supply chain issue, Kraft Heinz tells TODAY they're working on the problem.

"We're actively investing in our supply chains and have teams working fast and furiously so our retailers and consumers can get more of the Kraft Heinz products they love, wherever they like to shop."

Comments / 0

Related
947wls.com

Now there’s a Lunchables shortage thanks to the pandemic!!

The pandemic has disrupted a lot of supply chains, and the latest item to experience shortages is Lunchables. Don’t remember the last time you have Lunchables? Me neither… remind yourself without having to seek them out with this YouTube video from food reviewer, Daym Drops. Parents have been complaining that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
30Seconds

Back-to-School Lunchables Shortage? Say What? A Mom of 4 Shares Easy Ways to Make Your Own Healthier Homemade Lunchables

With all the back-to-school craziness who would have thought there would be Lunchables shortage?! I'm so happy I was ahead of the back-to-school lunch madness. I have a fifth grader and an eighth grader that begged me to get them their own "Lunchable" containers for lunch. At first, I dreaded the idea. Another thing for me to wash! I told the kids I would get them containers for lunch as long as they helped with making their lunches every day. They agreed.
RECIPES
Mix 95.7FM

Heads Up Parents – There Is A Lunchable Shortage

If you've noticed that Lunchables have been hard to find, or completely missing from store shelves, it's not because of a sale. It's because the popular prepackaged lunch is actually experiencing a shortage right now. According to a statement from Kraft Heinz to Today.com, "Compared to 2019, nearly 2 million...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice Box#Lunchables#Cooking#Food Drink#The White House#Ritz#The Wall Street Journal
MyStateline.com

Lunchables shortage: Why are they missing from stores?

(WTVO) — There has recently been a shortage of Lunchables, which is a popular pre-packaged meal that contains foods like cheese, crackers, candy, hot dogs, and pizza. Fans of the convenient food product are disappointed and wondering why Lunchables aren’t available. Many parents have reached out to social media to voice their frustrations on the shortage.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSAZ

Where are all the Lunchables?

(Gray News) - With students back in the classroom, it seems as though many go-to lunchbox food items have gone missing from grocery stores across the country. Lunchables, in particular, are hard to come by these days. Shelves are bare, leaving behind only the price tag denoting where the classic meat, cheese and cracker combo should be found.
FOOD & DRINKS
romper.com

You're Not The Only Parent Having Trouble Finding Lunchables At The Grocery Store

As children across the country are back in school, parents are once again on the hunt for quick, travel-friendly meal and snack ideas that slip perfectly into backpacks. But one popular lunchtime staple has reportedly become harder and harder to find. Parents from California to Maine have reported being unable to find Lunchables on grocery store shelves, leading many to wonder if there is a Lunchables shortage.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Parents Magazine

Lunchables Shortage: Here's Why You Can't Find the Popular Product Right Now

If you've had trouble scoring your kid's go-to lunch, you're not alone. Here's what's going on, according to Kraft Heinz. Whether you're out of time, patience, or sandwich bread, there's nothing like prepackaged foods that make it easy to supply your kid with a yummy lunch. Of course, one of the most popular options is Kraft Heinz' Lunchables, which have been a family staple for more than 30 years. The little grab-and-go kits can be easily stuffed in a backpack for a fast meal, and they contain cheese, meats, crackers, mini versions of pizza, desserts, and other kid-friendly items. Recently, however, parents have had a tough time tracking the product down.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fatherly

Are Food Shortages Back? Lunchables, Meat, and More May Be Hard to Find

One of the most notable impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has made on our lives has been the surprising supply chain issues and food shortages that plagued the world as entire industries shut down and once smoothly-running industries hit snags due to the deadly virus. In the early days of the pandemic, the shortages were largely because people were stocking up in fear — stores struggled to stock shelves with antibacterial wipes, toilet paper, meat, dry goods, and more. But as time went on, the problem was compounded by supply chain issues resulting in some foods and basic goods being really hard to find or being more expensive than usual. And it sounds like some of those problems are back.
PUBLIC HEALTH
romper.com

The 6 Best Toddler Lunch Boxes, According To Parents

Choosing the right lunch box is key to keeping your child fed and energized throughout the day. Whether you’re looking for an insulated bag that keeps meals cool or a food container with multiple compartments, the best toddler lunch boxes are made with materials that can withstand rough handling and are easy to clean. They’re also great at containing leaks when those inevitable spills do occur.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

McDonald's Is Making This Permanent Change to All of Its Happy Meals

McDonald's has long maintained the top spot as the biggest fast food chain in the U.S., based solely on revenue—and while it'll likely always be home to beloved burgers, fries, and fountain soda, the brand has had to do some evolving over the years to stay at No. 1. That means some menu items have been discontinued (RIP, Mighty Wings), recipes have evolved (hello, preservative-free McNuggets), and new products have been added to the offerings (welcome, McPlant). But now, the company is planning to make a major change to one of its most beloved products: the Happy Meal. Read on to find out what new, permanent change is being made to McDonald's most cherished meal.
Long Beach Post

Tips to stretch your food budget this fall

When it comes to budgeting, living on a fixed income can be tricky—from monthly bills to healthcare to necessities. Luckily, a few simple changes could make shopping for groceries less of a hassle each month. Here’s what you need to know! The post Tips to stretch your food budget this fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RETAIL
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
Outsider.com

Ridiculously Large Burger King Chicken Sandwich Leaves Fast Food Fans Shocked

A curiously large version of Burger King’s famous Ch’King sandwich has TikTok users equally delighted, intrigued, and terrified. The astoundingly super-sized version of Burger King’s popular chicken sandwich took over the internet earlier this month when TikTok user taylorprice943 posted a video of the humongous version of the popular fast-food chain’s signature sandwich.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy