Paris, TX

Paris diesel price check reveals $0.43 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(PARIS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.43 if you’re buying diesel in Paris, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Paris area went to Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Exxon at 3070 Ne Sl-286, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Paris area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Brookshire's

925 Clarksville St, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.82

Kroger

1310 Clarksville St, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.83

Valero

1380 Clarksville St, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.83

Murphy USA

3805 Lamar Ave, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.31
$2.93

Valero

1604 N Main St, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.94

CEFCO

2685 Lamar Ave, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.34
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Paris, TX
