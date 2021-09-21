Paris diesel price check reveals $0.43 savings at cheapest station

(PARIS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.43 if you’re buying diesel in Paris, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Paris area went to Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Exxon at 3070 Ne Sl-286, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Paris area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Brookshire's 925 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.82

Kroger 1310 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.83

Valero 1380 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Murphy USA 3805 Lamar Ave, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.31 $ 2.93

Valero 1604 N Main St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

CEFCO 2685 Lamar Ave, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.