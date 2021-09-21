Fergus Falls diesel prices: $0.17/gallon savings at Fergus Falls's cheapest station

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Savings of as much as $0.17 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fergus Falls area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fergus Falls area went to Casey's at 625 E Vernon Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.12 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Tesoro at 22518 Big Chief Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 625 E Vernon Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Casey's 1232 N Union Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

ARCO 1425 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.12

Tesoro 22518 Big Chief Rd, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.