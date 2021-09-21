CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver City, NM

Silver City diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.71

Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34x7fE_0c3CuhUI00

(SILVER CITY, NM) You could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on diesel in Silver City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Silver City area went to USA Gasoline at 2501 Us-180 E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.8, at Shell at 2372 Us-180 E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Silver City area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

USA Gasoline

2501 Us-180 E, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09

Shell

2372 Us-180 E, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.30
$--
$--
$3.80

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Silver City News Watch

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
84
Followers
231
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy