Silver City diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.71
(SILVER CITY, NM) You could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on diesel in Silver City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Silver City area went to USA Gasoline at 2501 Us-180 E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.8, at Shell at 2372 Us-180 E, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Silver City area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.30
$--
$--
$3.80
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
