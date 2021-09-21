Silver City diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.71

(SILVER CITY, NM) You could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on diesel in Silver City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Silver City area went to USA Gasoline at 2501 Us-180 E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.8, at Shell at 2372 Us-180 E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Silver City area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

USA Gasoline 2501 Us-180 E, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Shell 2372 Us-180 E, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- $ 3.80

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.