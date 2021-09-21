Local price review shows Fort Dodge diesel price, cheapest station

(FORT DODGE, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Dodge, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Dodge area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Star at 3121 5Th Ave Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Star at 3121 5Th Ave S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Fort Dodge area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Star 3121 5Th Ave S, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Cenex 3243 5Th Ave S, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 33275Th Ave S, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Casey's 235 Ave O, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Star 1606 Triton Dr, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Casey's 12303Rd Ave Nw, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.