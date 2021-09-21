Local price review shows Fort Dodge diesel price, cheapest station
(FORT DODGE, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Dodge, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Dodge area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Star at 3121 5Th Ave Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Star at 3121 5Th Ave S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Fort Dodge area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.74
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.64
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.74
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
