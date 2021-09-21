Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Warren
(WARREN, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Warren area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Warren area on Tuesday, found that Sheetz at 2425 Market Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.65 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 2425 Market St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.65, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.15
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0