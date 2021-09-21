Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Norwich stations charging $0.26 extra
(NORWICH, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Norwich area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Norwich area went to Mobil at 62 Windham Tpke , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Mobil at 568 Ct-32 , the survey found:
The average price across the greater Norwich area was $3.31, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.44
$3.64
$3.27
|card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.69
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.69
$3.89
$3.29
|card
card$3.31
$3.75
$3.95
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0