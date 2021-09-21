Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Norwich stations charging $0.26 extra

(NORWICH, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Norwich area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Norwich area went to Mobil at 62 Windham Tpke , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Mobil at 568 Ct-32 , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Norwich area was $3.31, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 62 Windham Tpke , Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

7-Eleven 15 Ct-32, North Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

CITGO 96 Ct-32, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Mohegan Sun Employee Gas 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26

Mobil 1 Salem Tpke, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.27 card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.27

CITGO 37 Ct-2, Preston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.