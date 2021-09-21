CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Norwich stations charging $0.26 extra

Norwich Today
Norwich Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAwXG_0c3CuWjB00

(NORWICH, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Norwich area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Norwich area went to Mobil at 62 Windham Tpke , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Mobil at 568 Ct-32 , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Norwich area was $3.31, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

62 Windham Tpke , Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.23

7-Eleven

15 Ct-32, North Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.79
$3.25

CITGO

96 Ct-32, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.25

Mohegan Sun Employee Gas

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.26

Mobil

1 Salem Tpke, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.44
$3.64
$3.27
card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.69
$3.27

CITGO

37 Ct-2, Preston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.69
$3.89
$3.29
card
card$3.31
$3.75
$3.95
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

