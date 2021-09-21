Price check: Diesel prices around Dover
(DOVER, NH) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Dover area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Dover area on Tuesday, found that AL Prime Energy at 237 Central Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cumberland Farms at 216 Route 108, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Dover area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.75
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.41
$3.76
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
