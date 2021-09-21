Price check: Diesel prices around Dover

(DOVER, NH) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Dover area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dover area on Tuesday, found that AL Prime Energy at 237 Central Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cumberland Farms at 216 Route 108, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Dover area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

AL Prime Energy 237 Central Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Irving 165 Knox Marsh Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.01

Irving 4 Dover Rd, Durham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 3.03

CITGO 874 Central Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Gulf 420 Nh-108, Somersworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 169 Silver St, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.