Montrose, CO

Montrose diesel prices: $0.30/gallon savings at Montrose's cheapest station

Montrose Voice
Montrose Voice
 9 days ago
(MONTROSE, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Montrose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Montrose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Phillips 66 at 2291 S Townsend Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Conoco at 2127 E Main St.

The average price across the greater Montrose area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

2291 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.84
$4.09
$3.39

Golden Gate Petroleum

1426 Ogden Rd, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.61
$3.86
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.67
$3.90
$--
$3.45

Maverik

1140 N Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$3.44

City Market

128 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.06
$3.45

Phillips 66

938 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$4.01
$4.11
$3.45

Safeway

1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.79
$4.06
$3.47

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

