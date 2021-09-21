Montrose diesel prices: $0.30/gallon savings at Montrose's cheapest station
(MONTROSE, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Montrose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Montrose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Phillips 66 at 2291 S Townsend Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Conoco at 2127 E Main St.
The average price across the greater Montrose area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.84
$4.09
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.61
$3.86
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.67
$3.90
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.06
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$4.01
$4.11
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.79
$4.06
$3.47
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0