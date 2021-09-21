Montrose diesel prices: $0.30/gallon savings at Montrose's cheapest station

(MONTROSE, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Montrose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Montrose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Phillips 66 at 2291 S Townsend Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Conoco at 2127 E Main St.

The average price across the greater Montrose area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 2291 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.84 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Golden Gate Petroleum 1426 Ogden Rd, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.61 $ 3.86 $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.67 $ 3.90 $ -- $ 3.45

Maverik 1140 N Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 3.44

City Market 128 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.06 $ 3.45

Phillips 66 938 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 4.01 $ 4.11 $ 3.45

Safeway 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.79 $ 4.06 $ 3.47

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.