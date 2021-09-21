CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Local price review shows Plainview diesel price, cheapest station

Plainview Post
Plainview Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfdcX_0c3CuLGQ00

(PLAINVIEW, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.14 in the greater Plainview area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Plainview area on Tuesday, found that Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 1014 W 5Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 404 W 5Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

1014 W 5Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.85

Murphy USA

4001 W 15Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.89

Valero

404 W 5Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.25
$2.99

Conoco

2510 W 5Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.25
$2.99

Stripes

2715 Olton Rd, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

CEFCO

3701 Olton Rd , Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.24
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

