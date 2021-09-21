Survey of Moss Point diesel prices reveals $0.53 savings at cheapest station

(MOSS POINT, MS) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Moss Point, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Moss Point area on Tuesday, found that Dodge's Store at 824 Us-90had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.66 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 6705 Ms-63, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dodge's Store 824 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 2.66 card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 2.71

Walmart 4235 Denny Ave, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 2.67

Murphy Express 3303 Denny Ave, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 2.67

Marathon 819 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.71 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.71

Exxon 4900 Chicot St , Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Chevron 6820 Ms-613, Moss Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.