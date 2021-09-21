CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moss Point, MS

Survey of Moss Point diesel prices reveals $0.53 savings at cheapest station

Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Yv7i_0c3CuJUy00

(MOSS POINT, MS) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Moss Point, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Moss Point area on Tuesday, found that Dodge's Store at 824 Us-90had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.66 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 6705 Ms-63, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dodge's Store

824 Us-90, Gautier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$2.95
$3.35
$2.66
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.37
$2.71

Walmart

4235 Denny Ave, Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.83
$3.03
$2.67

Murphy Express

3303 Denny Ave, Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.04
$2.67

Marathon

819 Us-90, Gautier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$2.71
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.71

Exxon

4900 Chicot St , Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.73

Chevron

6820 Ms-613, Moss Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point, MS
81
Followers
237
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy