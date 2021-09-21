Survey of Moss Point diesel prices reveals $0.53 savings at cheapest station
(MOSS POINT, MS) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Moss Point, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Moss Point area on Tuesday, found that Dodge's Store at 824 Us-90had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.66 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 6705 Ms-63, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$2.95
$3.35
$2.66
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.37
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.83
$3.03
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.04
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$2.71
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
