Wheeling, WV

Survey of Wheeling diesel prices reveals $0.46 savings at cheapest station

Wheeling News Flash
 9 days ago
(WHEELING, WV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Wheeling area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wheeling area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Clark at 8 Ridgecrest Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Marathon at 105 Hanover St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Clark

8 Ridgecrest Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Marathon

2998 Belmont St, Bellaire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Gas & Go

1100 S Zane Hwy, Martins Ferry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.15
$--
$3.15

Marathon

2 Chapel Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Marathon

2060 National Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19

Marathon

144 River Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
