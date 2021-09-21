Survey of Wheeling diesel prices reveals $0.46 savings at cheapest station
(WHEELING, WV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Wheeling area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Wheeling area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Clark at 8 Ridgecrest Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Marathon at 105 Hanover St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.15
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
