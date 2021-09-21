Survey of Wheeling diesel prices reveals $0.46 savings at cheapest station

(WHEELING, WV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Wheeling area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wheeling area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Clark at 8 Ridgecrest Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Marathon at 105 Hanover St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Clark 8 Ridgecrest Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Marathon 2998 Belmont St, Bellaire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Gas & Go 1100 S Zane Hwy, Martins Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.15

Marathon 2 Chapel Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Marathon 2060 National Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Marathon 144 River Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.