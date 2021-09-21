CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Keem Sold 53K First Week Earning Billboard 200 Top Five Album

By Kim SoMajor
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article20-year-old, Baby Keem is already making a name for himself. Billboard announced Sunday that Keem’s debut LP The Melodic Blue has landed at Number Five on the Billboard 200 chart with an estimated 53-thousand-total album-equivalent units earned. According to reports, the project earned just over 70-million on-demand streams, making it...

Complex

Baby Keem Updates ‘The Melodic Blue’ Album With Brent Faiyaz Feature

Baby Keem has decided to update his newly released album The Melodic Blue. After teasing the news on social media on Tuesday, the California-born rapper has revamped the album cut “Lost Souls” with a feature from Brent Faiyaz. Keem also added the previously released loosie tracks “Hooligan” and “No Sense” to his debut studio album.
MUSIC
yourchoiceway.com

Baby Keem - The Melodic Blue Music Album Reviews

On his expansive debut studio album, the once enigmatic rapper expands his fascination with trap and melody to feature-length with mixed results. Up until recently, Baby Keem chose to be an enigma. His voice on the mic is distinctive, a high-pitched whine well-suited to jokes and boasts, but Hykeem Carter, the man behind the persona, often receded from view. Personal details in his music and interviews were scarce, and Keem outright hid his face until he began promoting his 2018 project, The Sound of Bad Habit. Even after revealing himself, he remained tight-lipped, but that didn’t stop eagle-eyed fans from noticing his name in the songwriting and producer credits of Top Dawg Entertainment albums like the 2018 Disney collab Black Panther The Album and Jay Rock’s Redemption. Rumors swirled that Keem was actually Kendrick Lamar’s cousin and merely benefitted from rap nepotism, but as Keem’s popularity and mystique grew on the heels of his 2019 breakout project Die For My Bitch, he kept his distance and mostly let his boisterous music speak for itself.
MUSIC
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Baby Keem shows he’s not a child anymore on first studio album ‘The Melodic Blue’

The trendiest person in all of rap just set the world on fire. Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr., a 20-year-old rapper known as “Baby Keem,” had one of the best two-week stretches an artist could ever ask for. On Aug. 27, he released “family ties,” the lead single for his upcoming album, “The Melodic Blue.” The single, recorded and performed with his cousin and rapper, Kendrick Lamar, earned its way up the charts, with many calling it the best track of 2021. Two days later, on Aug. 29, Keem jumped back into the pool, being featured on the track “Praise God” from Kanye West’s album “Donda” alongside Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
theithacan.org

Review: Latest Baby Keem album is consistently mediocre

Baby Keem fans received a treat when the rapper announced his newest album “The Melodic Blue” after the unexpected release of the single, “Family Ties” Aug. 27. Not only did the single increase anticipation for the album, but it quickly became a fan favorite, featuring a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. “Family Ties” also served to foreshadow themes that would be prevalent in “The Melodic Blue,” with the duo rapping about the current state of hip-hop and how they fit into it.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Kid Laroi Joins Adam Leber’s Rebel Management

The Kid Laroi has joined forces with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Leber has confirmed to Variety, after just three months with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects. The parting was said to be amicable, according to sources. The news was first reported by Billboard. The 18-year-old Australian rapper-singer’s recent smash “Stay,” a collaboration with longtime SB client Justin Bieber, is one of the year’s top songs and is currently in its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the top Song of the Summer, according to Alpha Data. Prior to SB, Laroi had been managed by Grade A...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Baby Keem's 'Melodic Blue' Starts in Top Three on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Rising rapper Baby Keem achieves his first top five effort on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as his debut set, The Melodic Blue, starts at No. 3 on the chart dated Sept. 25. The project, released through Baby Keem/pgLang/Columbia Records, begins with 53,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Sept. 16, according to MRC Data.
CELEBRITIES
