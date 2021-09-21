Mt Pleasant diesel price check reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station
(MT PLEASANT, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Mt Pleasant, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mt Pleasant area went to VP Racing Fuels at 1201 W Ferguson Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Exxon at 2511 W Ferguson Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Mt Pleasant area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0