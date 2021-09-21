CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Mt Pleasant diesel price check reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station

Mt Pleasant News Beat
Mt Pleasant News Beat
 9 days ago
(MT PLEASANT, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Mt Pleasant, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mt Pleasant area went to VP Racing Fuels at 1201 W Ferguson Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Exxon at 2511 W Ferguson Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mt Pleasant area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

VP Racing Fuels

1201 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.89

CEFCO

100 Alexander Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.89

Valero

515 Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Sunoco

2204 Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

Exxon

2511 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

