Local price review shows diesel prices around Burlington
(BURLINGTON, VT) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Burlington, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Burlington area on Tuesday, found that Go-Go Gas at 2 Pinecrest Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 103 Pearl St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.24
$3.54
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.29
$3.51
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.57
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.63
$3.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
