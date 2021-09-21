Local price review shows diesel prices around Burlington

(BURLINGTON, VT) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Burlington, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Burlington area on Tuesday, found that Go-Go Gas at 2 Pinecrest Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 103 Pearl St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Go-Go Gas 2 Pinecrest Dr, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Sunoco 16 Maple St, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.29 $ 3.51 $ 3.21

Mobil 811 Williston Rd, South Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Shell 156 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Mobil 198 College Pkwy, Colchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.57 $ 3.23

Sunoco 56 Pearl St, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.63 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.