Nokia T20 Android tablet may be unveiled by HMD Global

Nokia might have been the king of the mobile market in the past, but its brand never saw the same success or ubiquity in the tablet market. All throughout its tumultuous recent history, there have only been four tablets under its name, including the pocket-size Nokia N800 and N810 “Internet Tablets.” That unlucky history doesn’t seem to have fazed HMD Global, which has licensed the name for mobile devices. In its coming October event, it might be unveiling not just a new mid-range phone but its first Nokia-branded tablet as well.

