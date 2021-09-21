CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Nokia T20 Android tablet may be unveiled by HMD Global

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNokia Mobile is really getting busier these days. There is the Nokia G50 yet to be announced as an affordable 5G smartphone. A promo video was leaked before the official launch. A few months ago, there was the Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone and the Nokia C30. We also can’t forget that Nokia C20 Plus introduced with a 6.5-inch display and an all-day battery. For the budget buyers, there was the Nokia C01 Plus with Android 11 Go Edition.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Nokia T20 tablet receives CQC certification, launch seems imminent

Recent reports have revealed that Nokia is working on a new tablet called the Nokia T20. The tablet was previously spotted with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 on retailer sites from UAE and the UK. These model numbers were spotted at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification site in July. Now, the aforementioned models along with another variant TA-1394 have received approval from China Quality Certification (CQC) platform. The CQC certification is yet another hint that it may not take too long for the tablet to go official.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

HMD Global to hold an event on October 6, Nokia G50 incoming

Mark your calendars as HMD Global just confirmed a new product launch event set for October 6. The accompanying press image shows a few feature phones and smartphones next to a big box which is likely for a tablet. If the rumors are true we should see the debut of the Nokia G50 5G smartphone and T20 Android tablet among others.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia 3310#Hmd Global#Android 11#Nokia T20 Android#Nokia Mobile#Nokia C20 Plus#The Nokia C01#The Nokia T20#Uae#Sim#Blue
soyacincau.com

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is probably the best Android tablet priced under RM2,000

During the 11T series launch event, Xiaomi has also introduced the Pad 5 tablet for the global market. It packs quite impressive hardware such as a flagship-class processor, 120Hz display, and quad-speakers for less than RM2,000. The Pad 5 comes with an 11″ display that pushes a QuadHD+ resolution of...
RETAIL
Liliputing

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablet goes global for €349 and up

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is an Android tablet with an 11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, 6GB of RAM, and support for up to 256GB of storage. First launched in China in August, the Mi Pad 5...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 officially unveiled

The ColorOS 12 was finally and officially presented to the public earlier today. As promised, the new ColorOS version was launched by the Chinese OEM and it will be ready soon for OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus smartphones. ColorOS 12 is more than just a new skin. It delivers that latest features and functions from the company. We can expect more apart from the new wallpapers, visual upgrades, and design changes.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Nokia Unveils New Routing Silicon with 800GE Routing Interface

Nokia this week announced the launch of FP5, its fifth generation of high-performance IP routing silicon. As the new heart of Nokia’s IP service routing platforms, FP5 will enable service providers to address today’s unrelenting requirements to efficiently scale network capacity, enable new higher speed IP services, and provide unmatched protection against escalating network security threats. Building upon four generations of industry-leading network processors, Nokia is raising the bar by adding support for high density 800GE routing interfaces, a 75% reduction in power consumption and new embedded line rate, flow-based encryption capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
hsn.com

LINSAY 7" Quad-Core Android 10 32GB Tablet with Case and App Suite

HSN, QVC and Zulily card Perks & Offers Apply online or call 1-800-695-1418. LINSAY 7" Quad-Core Android 10 32GB Tablet with Case and App Suite. Our ancestors had stone tablets. Today's tablets are lightweight, slim and fun to carry. You'll be amazed at all you can do with the Linsay tablet — play your favorites games, stream DIY videos, read eBooks and communicate with the world. You can even snap pictures or record video using the built-in front and back cameras. Welcome to the 21st century.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Nokia Tablet might be coming next month

Nokia might have been the king of the mobile market in the past, but its brand never saw the same success or ubiquity in the tablet market. All throughout its tumultuous recent history, there have only been four tablets under its name, including the pocket-size Nokia N800 and N810 “Internet Tablets.” That unlucky history doesn’t seem to have fazed HMD Global, which has licensed the name for mobile devices. In its coming October event, it might be unveiling not just a new mid-range phone but its first Nokia-branded tablet as well.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Google can fix Android tablets with a Nexus 7 reincarnation

Scrolling through Twitter one morning, as one does before getting the day started, a simple tweet sparked so much emotion that it became the idea for what you’re reading now. Simply put, Android tablets are pretty much all abysmal. Foldable phones are a better implementation of the tablet form factor,...
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Nokia X10 5G to get Android 12 update soon

The new Nokia X line was once promised with durability. It was introduced together with the Nokia C and Nokia G phones. There was the Nokia X10 5G apart from the Nokia X20 5G. Both are almost similar but the Nokia X10 doesn’t have Android 12 Beta until now. The Nokia X10 5G is said to receive the new Android 12 version as per some documents on Geekbench. You see, the benchmark site has served to be a reliable source of information about upcoming devices.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Nokia could launch a tablet on 6 Oct 2021

Which device has seen a notable revival this year? If you ask me, it would have to be the tablet. There are a few companies that joined the tablet business for the first time this year, greatly increasing the options available in the market. In fact, Nokia could be making one too.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Nokia licensee unveils sub-£200 5G device

HMD Global launched 5G handset the Nokia G50, the latest in a spate of low- and mid-priced devices supporting the new network technology brought to market in the last two months. The device is promoted on price, retailing at just under £200 with the company also claiming the build quality...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Nokia G50 5G phone unveiled with Snapdragon 480, 6.81" HD+ display and a 48 MP camera

The Nokia G50 is getting unveiled earlier than we expected. The phone joins the X10 and X20 in using the Snapdragon 480 chipset to deliver affordable 5G connectivity. However, this is still a G-series phone, so you can expect 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of monthly security patches (vs. 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of patches for the X-series). Note that the G50 comes with Android 11 out of the box.
NFL
The Independent

Samsung Galaxy tab S7+ review: A premium Android tablet that outperforms the iPad pro

Launched in late 2020, the Samsung Galaxy tab S7+ is the best Android tablet you can buy today.Designed to rival the newest iPad pro in terms of raw performance, display and build quality, the Samsung Galaxy tab S7+ marks a high-point for the growing Android tablet market.The luscious 12.4in screen is a Samsung-made OLED panel with bright, popping colours and deep contrast between areas of darkness and light. The 120Hz refresh rate gives a silky smooth scrolling experience throughout, and the 16:10 aspect ratio (nearer to widescreen than the rival iPad) is better suited to watching movies and TV....
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Android 12.1 may have revealed the existence of another Pixel foldable

The upcoming Android 12.1 update reportedly contains references to a second foldable Pixel. The so-called Jumbojack device could be an in-folding phone akin to Samsung’s foldables. It’s unclear whether this device will launch alongside Google’s Passport foldable. It’s believed that Android 12 will be followed by Android 12.1, marking the...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy