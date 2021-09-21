Price check: Diesel prices around Lewiston
(LEWISTON, ME) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Lewiston area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lewiston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 1198 Lisbon St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Irving at 1813 Washington St.
The average price across the greater Lewiston area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.53
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.73
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.35
$3.55
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.32
$3.67
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
