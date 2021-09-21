Price check: Diesel prices around Lewiston

(LEWISTON, ME) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Lewiston area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lewiston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 1198 Lisbon St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Irving at 1813 Washington St.

The average price across the greater Lewiston area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1198 Lisbon St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Ness Oil 249 Washington St S, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Mobil 1930 Lisbon St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.14

Irving 674 Main St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 3.15

Irving 1103 Lisbon St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.15

Irving 21 Center St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.