Lewiston, ME

Price check: Diesel prices around Lewiston

Lewiston Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNfpx_0c3CtiPE00

(LEWISTON, ME) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Lewiston area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lewiston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 1198 Lisbon St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Irving at 1813 Washington St.

The average price across the greater Lewiston area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1198 Lisbon St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.53
$3.09

Ness Oil

249 Washington St S, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.13

Mobil

1930 Lisbon St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.14

Irving

674 Main St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.73
$3.15

Irving

1103 Lisbon St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.35
$3.55
$3.15

Irving

21 Center St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.32
$3.67
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lewiston, ME
