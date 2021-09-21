Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Hobart
(HOBART, IN) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hobart area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hobart area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Marathon at 3901 W 37Th Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.81, listed at Sunoco at 22 Wb I-90 Service Plaza.
The average price across the greater Hobart area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.53
$3.93
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
