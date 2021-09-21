Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Hobart

(HOBART, IN) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hobart area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hobart area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Marathon at 3901 W 37Th Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.81, listed at Sunoco at 22 Wb I-90 Service Plaza.

The average price across the greater Hobart area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 3901 W 37Th Ave, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.19

Amstar 7995 E 37Th Ave, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.93 $ 3.21

Raceway 4900 Melton Rd, Gary

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Marathon 7269 Broadway, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

GoLo 1538 W Ridge Rd, Gary

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

CITGO 7510 Broadway, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.