Diesel lookout: $0.46 savings at cheapest Greenville station
(GREENVILLE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Greenville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4715-B Wesley St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Chevron at 6307 Wesley St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Greenville area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.05
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.25
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.15
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.29
$3.69
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.15
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0