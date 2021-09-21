Diesel lookout: $0.46 savings at cheapest Greenville station

(GREENVILLE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Greenville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4715-B Wesley St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Chevron at 6307 Wesley St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Greenville area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4715-B Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.05 $ 2.73

Murphy Express 5001 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.25 $ 2.73

Brookshire's 6410 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.73

Chevron 3509 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.79

Valero 4801 Moulton St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 715 Joe Ramsey Blvd N , Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.