CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Diesel lookout: $0.46 savings at cheapest Greenville station

Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8JbO_0c3Ctdzb00

(GREENVILLE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Greenville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4715-B Wesley St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Chevron at 6307 Wesley St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Greenville area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4715-B Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.05
$2.73

Murphy Express

5001 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.25
$2.73

Brookshire's

6410 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.15
$2.73

Chevron

3509 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.29
$3.69
$2.79

Valero

4801 Moulton St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.15
$--
$2.79

Valero

715 Joe Ramsey Blvd N , Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
Business
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#4715 B Wesley St
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Greenville Today

Greenville Today

Greenville, TX
87
Followers
264
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy