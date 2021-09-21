Thirsty truck? Here's Defiance's cheapest diesel

(DEFIANCE, OH) You could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on diesel in Defiance, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Defiance area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1421 Ralston Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 310 W 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.46

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 1421 Ralston Ave, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Shell 1163 S Clinton St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Kroger 1880 E 2Nd St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Speedway 1802 N Clinton St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Marathon 619 Davidson St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.40

Circle K 117 N Clinton St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.