Defiance, OH

Thirsty truck? Here's Defiance's cheapest diesel

Defiance Daily
 9 days ago
(DEFIANCE, OH) You could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on diesel in Defiance, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Defiance area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1421 Ralston Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 310 W 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.46

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon

1421 Ralston Ave, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19

Shell

1163 S Clinton St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$3.39

Kroger

1880 E 2Nd St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39

Speedway

1802 N Clinton St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39

Marathon

619 Davidson St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.40

Circle K

117 N Clinton St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Defiance, OH
