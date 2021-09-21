Thirsty truck? Here's Defiance's cheapest diesel
(DEFIANCE, OH) You could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on diesel in Defiance, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Defiance area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1421 Ralston Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 310 W 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.46
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0