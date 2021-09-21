Survey of Hackettstown diesel prices shows where to save $0.40 per gallon

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Hackettstown, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hackettstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 43 E Mill Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 17 State Route 57.

The average price across the greater Hackettstown area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 43 E Mill Rd, Long Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 3.19

Raceway 220 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.25

Jersey Gas 253 Us-46 E, Great Meadows

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.27

Speedway 317 Main St, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 3.68 $ 3.29

WaWa 305 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.34

Shell 275 Us-46 E, Great Meadows

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.56 $ 3.75 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.