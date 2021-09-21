CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Survey of Hackettstown diesel prices shows where to save $0.40 per gallon

Hackettstown News Beat
 9 days ago
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Hackettstown, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hackettstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 43 E Mill Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 17 State Route 57.

The average price across the greater Hackettstown area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66

43 E Mill Rd, Long Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.09
card
card$3.37
$3.67
$3.87
$3.19

Raceway

220 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.55
$3.65
$3.25
card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.75
$3.25

Jersey Gas

253 Us-46 E, Great Meadows
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.63
$3.27

Speedway

317 Main St, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.49
$3.68
$3.29

WaWa

305 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.65
$3.75
$3.34

Shell

275 Us-46 E, Great Meadows
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.56
$3.75
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown, NJ
With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

