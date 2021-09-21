Survey of Hackettstown diesel prices shows where to save $0.40 per gallon
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Hackettstown, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hackettstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 43 E Mill Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 17 State Route 57.
The average price across the greater Hackettstown area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.09
|card
card$3.37
$3.67
$3.87
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.55
$3.65
$3.25
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.75
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.63
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.49
$3.68
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.65
$3.75
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.56
$3.75
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
