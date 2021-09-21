Price check: Diesel prices around Connellsville

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Connellsville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Connellsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at Speedy Meedy's at 1697 University Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at BFS at 1980 University Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.65, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedy Meedy's 1697 University Dr, Dunbar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.59

Sheetz 1002 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.65

Sunoco 2506 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.85 $ 3.65

Sunoco 2561 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.85 $ 3.65

Sheetz 2601 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.65

BFS 1980 University Dr, Lemont Furnace

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.