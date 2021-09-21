CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connellsville, PA

Price check: Diesel prices around Connellsville

Connellsville Updates
 9 days ago
(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Connellsville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Connellsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at Speedy Meedy's at 1697 University Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at BFS at 1980 University Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.65, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedy Meedy's

1697 University Dr, Dunbar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.59

Sheetz

1002 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.65

Sunoco

2506 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.65

Sunoco

2561 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.65

Sheetz

2601 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.65

BFS

1980 University Dr, Lemont Furnace
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

