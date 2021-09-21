Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Mcminnville station

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Mcminnville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mcminnville area went to Kroger at 1410 Sparta St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 710 N Chancery, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mcminnville area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kroger 1410 Sparta St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

BP 716 S Chancery St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Co-Op 1839 South Chancery St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Shell 3932 Sparta Hwy, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 25 Todd Rd, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 710 N Chancery, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.