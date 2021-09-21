CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcminnville, TN

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Mcminnville station

Mcminnville Bulletin
Mcminnville Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXSfD_0c3Ct71i00

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Mcminnville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mcminnville area went to Kroger at 1410 Sparta St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 710 N Chancery, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mcminnville area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kroger

1410 Sparta St, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.95

BP

716 S Chancery St, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99

Co-Op

1839 South Chancery St, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Shell

3932 Sparta Hwy, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

25 Todd Rd, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Shell

710 N Chancery, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Mcminnville, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Mcminnville, TN
Business
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kroger#Shell#N Chancery
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Mcminnville Bulletin

Mcminnville Bulletin

Mcminnville, TN
47
Followers
224
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcminnville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy