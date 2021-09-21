Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Mcminnville station
(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Mcminnville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mcminnville area went to Kroger at 1410 Sparta St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 710 N Chancery, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Mcminnville area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
