Del Rio diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.07 savings at cheapest station

(DEL RIO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.07 depending on where in Del Rio they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Del Rio area went to H-E-B at 200 Ave F, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Exxon at 3820 Veterans Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

H-E-B 200 Ave F, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Stripes 1602 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.92

Chevron 2100 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.92

Valero 1300 E Gibbs St, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ 2.96

Peter Rabbit 106 Calderon Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Exxon 3820 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.