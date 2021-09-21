CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Del Rio diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.07 savings at cheapest station

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuVR7_0c3CstcW00

(DEL RIO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.07 depending on where in Del Rio they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Del Rio area went to H-E-B at 200 Ave F, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Exxon at 3820 Veterans Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

H-E-B

200 Ave F, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.92

Stripes

1602 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.39
$2.92

Chevron

2100 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.39
$2.92

Valero

1300 E Gibbs St, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.40
$2.96

Peter Rabbit

106 Calderon Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.96

Exxon

3820 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

