Del Rio diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.07 savings at cheapest station
(DEL RIO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.07 depending on where in Del Rio they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Del Rio area went to H-E-B at 200 Ave F, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Exxon at 3820 Veterans Blvd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.39
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.39
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.40
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
